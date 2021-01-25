More than 100 Twinsburg Township residents registered for Instant Connect

TWINSBURG TOWNSHIP – So far, more than 100 Twinsburg Township residents have signed up for township notifications with an online information portal started in November.

As of Thursday, 121 residents have signed up for a type of township notification under Instant Connect since the township launched the program on Nov. 4, said Rob Kagler, township manager. Instant Connect allows residents and businesses to register for notifications via phone, text, and/or email. Notifications include general notifications such as trash delays, road improvements, and road closings; non-weather emergency notifications; and JEDD area business notifications. Residents and businesses must register for this service in order to receive notifications, and can list up to three phone numbers and/or email accounts to receive notifications.

“One of my visions during this current term in office was to improve the way in which we communicate with our residents and businesses,” said Tania Johnson, the township’s fiscal officer. “I am both pleased and excited to see this vision become a reality with the launch of Instant Connect, which allows us to align communication with modern technology in order to share emergency and important township news and information in a more timely and efficient manner.”

Instant Connect can be found on the Township’s web page at www.twinsburgtwp.com. For details, call Kagler at 330-425-4497 or via e-mail at rkagler@twinsburgtwp.com.

Garbage and recycling service

Kagler said during a December township trustee meeting that Kimble Recycling & Disposal Inc.’s routes for trash and recycling have changed. Twinsburg Township contracts with Kimble to collect residential trash and recycling.

Collections are Tuesdays starting at 7 a.m. for township residents, Kagler said. Residents should have their garbage and recycling out by 7 a.m.

“There is no guaranteed time of day for collection in any area of the township,” Kagler said Jan. 19. “This is similar to how the township handles leaf collection, branch pickup, and ditch mowing.”

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com