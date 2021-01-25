Twinsburg city survey responses largely positive

TWINSBURG – More than 1,000 residents responded to the online survey posted by the city of Twinsburg in early December, and the responses showed a largely positive view of the city, its services and its outlook.

According to information from The Impact Group in Hudson, which facilitated the virtual focus groups, 1,161 individuals responded to the online survey. In addition, there were 10 focus groups, which had a cumulative 100 respondents. In addition, there was a Zoom call with seniors from the senior center, plus four phone interviews with “key influencers.” The engagement initiative took place between Dec. 2 and 18.

The estimated population of Twinsburg is 18,856, with 24.1% of the population younger than 18, according to information from the United States Census.

The online survey was made available for residents to share feedback regarding various components of city services, including trash and leaf collection, as well as recreational facilities.

“On behalf of myself and Council, I want to thank all the residents that completed the survey and participated in the focus groups,” said Mayor Ted Yates. “I am encouraged by the results. We have a community that values the services and amenities that the city provides. Residents shared their love for this community, as well as their thoughts and concerns regarding the difficult financial issues that the city now faces.”

Yates said that he and City Council have reviewed the results and comments regarding city operations.

“Our decision to place a 2.4-mill tax levy on the ballot was guided by the data we received from this community engagement initiative,” Yates said. “I look forward to ongoing communications with residents and being available to address any follow-up questions or concerns as we approach the May election.”

Council president Jo-Ann McFearin said that Council “is very appreciative of those who took the time to provide opinions and feedback.”

“Community feedback is an essential component of our decision-making process,” McFearin said. “We will utilize this data to direct future resources. This helped us to move forward with the proposed tax levy specifically to fund our police and fire as an overwhelming majority of respondents stated that they would support a levy to support our public safety forces.We have a great, caring community that together we will make even better.”

To review the survey results, visit mytwinsburg.com/survey.

Survey results

According to information from the survey:

For the question “How would you rate the current quality of life in Twinsburg,” 54%, or 627 respondents, said very good; nearly 39%, or 449 respondents, said good; and nearly 6.4% said OK. Ten responded that the current quality of life in the city was poor, and one said very poor. No one responded with “other.” The same numbers responded this way to the question “Do you believe that the services provided to the residents of the city of Twinsburg.”

When asked “Do you believe that the taxes you pay to support services provided by the city,” 12.4, or 144 respondents, said that taxes were “higher than comparable,” nearly 67.4%, or 780 respondents, said “about the same as comparable,” and 21.2%, or 234, said “lower than comparable.” Three participants skipped this question.

In a question regarding the city’s financial health, 1.6%, or 19 respondents said the city was in “very strong” financial shape, 19%, or 222 respondents said the city was in “strong” financial shape, and nearly 56%, or 643 respondents, said the city was in “OK” financial shape; 19%, or 21, said the city was in “weak” financial shape, and nearly 4.5%, or 52 respondents, said the city was in “very weak” financial shape. Four individuals who took the survey skipped this question.

Those taking the survey were asked how important it was for the city to offer five services at no extra cost to the city’s residents. In order of importance, nearly 98.5% or respondents said that providing road repair and maintenance was either very important or important. Second was garbage and recycling collection, where nearly 91.4% said was very important or important; followed by nearly 80.3% for branch and leaf pickup, nearly 69% for sidewalk leveling, and 62% for the senior center.

Most of those who responded to the survey – nearly 36%, or 413 respondents – said they have lived in Twinsburg for more than 25 years. The second highest was the number of residents who have lived between 21 and 25 years, with 14.4% of respondents, or 167; and third highest was between 16 and 20 years, with nearly 14%, or 159 respondents. Nearly 13.3%, or 154 respondents, said they had lived in Twinsburg for five or fewer years; 11%, or 128 respondents said they have lived in the city between 6 and 10 years; and nearly 11.6%, or 134, said they have lived in the city between 11 and 15 years. Most of the respondents, about 57%, were female; About 36% were male, and nearly 7% preferred not to identify. Most of the respondents, roughly 76%, or 884 of the 1,158 who responded to this question, were 45 or older.

Respondents were asked to rate seven parks and recreation amenities and their importance. The most important of the seven, according to those who responded, were expansion and maintenance of trails and bike paths, with nearly 79.5% responding this was either very important or important; outdoor athletic fields, courts and playgrounds, with nearly 78.5% responding this was either very important or important. Community events and programming had 69.3%; the fitness center and indoor pool had nearly 64%; the outdoor pool and waterpark had nearly 57.4%; the amphitheater and Rock the Park concert series had nearly 51.8%, and the Gleneagles Golf Course and Clubhouse was last, with 31%.

The survey asked about respondent support for a property tax levy dedicated to support police and fire and an income tax to support city services. The final question on this topic asked respondents to rate how they would support both a 2.4-mill property tax levy and a .25% earned income tax to support city services on the May ballot, after reading about the potential cuts, closures and charges to services residents may see with no additional revenue. Responses were evenly distributed, with about 20.7%, or 240 respondents saying they were very supportive of the property and income tax proposals, 26.6%, or 309 saying they were supportive, 17.9%, or 208 saying they were neutral; 18.7%, or 217 saying they were unsupportive, and 16%, or 186 responders saying they were very unsupportive. One survey respondent skipped this question.

When asked how they received information about the city, the top three responses were the automated phone notification system (nearly 59%, or 683 responses), email (nearly 57%, or 660 responses), and the Twinsburg Bulletin (56.3%, or 652 responses). When asked how they would like to receive their information, the top three were email (nearly 63.5%, or 721 respondents), the Twinsburg Bulletin (nearly 40.6%, or 461 respondents), and the automated phone notification system (nearly 40%, or 451 respondents). Those responding could choose more than one response.

