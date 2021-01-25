Aurora planning panel OKs two lot splits

Ken Lahmers

Special to the Aurora Advocate

AURORA – Lot splits on East Mennonite and East Garfield roads were approved Jan. 20 during a short meeting of the city’s planning commission. Those were the only two items on the agenda.

The panel OK’d a lot split for 20 acres of Aurora Project LLC land on the south side of East Mennonite just east of the Sunny Lake ballfields and 15.7 acres owned by Carl Draucker on the south side of East Garfield backing up to the abandoned Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Both parcels are in the R-1 residential zoning district, and the new owners are planning to build single-family homes on each.

Late in 2020, the planning panel approved a lot split so that Peter French, who owns 20 acres further east on East Mennonite, could acquire an adjacent 5 acres. There remains two parcels – one of which is owned by Aurora Project LLC – with a total of about 450 feet of frontage on East Mennonite between the 20 acres to the west and French’s land.

Aurora Project LLC’s land encompasses 355 total acres, much of which extends toward Bartlett Road to the south. About three years ago, that land was proposed for a major housing project, but no development has been approved or has taken place.

Draucker owns 43.9 acres on East Garfield, from which the 15.7 acres will be split. He said the split-off acreage now consists of woods and a field, and he has included deed restrictions with the sale that do not allow drilling for oil and gas.

Meanwhile, since this was the first planning commission meeting of the new year, panelists re-elected three members to leadership positions. Kathi Grandillo will continue to be chairman, Laura Duguay is first vice chairman and Sarah Gilmore is second vice chairman.

Six items remain on the panel’s pending agenda, including a final site plan for parking lot improvements at Ganley Chrysler of Aurora at 161 W. Garfield Road.

Also pending are final site plans for the proposed Trentstone Holdings LLC subdivision on Aurora Lake Road, Renaissance Park at Geauga Lake’s Phases 1, 1B, 2 and 3 and the Iris Place subdivision on North Aurora Road between the Barrington swim/tennis club and the Atrium at Anna Maria.

The next planning commission session is scheduled for Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. Meetings continue to take place online via Zoom while Gov. Mike DeWine’s limited gatherings order is in effect.

Contact the newspaper at auroraadvocate@recordpub.com.