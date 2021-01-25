Aurora One Fund exceeds its fundraising goal for area agencies

Submitted content

The Aurora One Fund went over the top on Jan. 20.

The response was due to a second mailings, articles in the Advocate and the generosity of business contributors and the citizens of Aurora, according to One Fund Executive Director Joe Kotlin.

The Aurora One Fund reached 110.9%of its goal, with the business drive accounting for $14,235, the residential drive adding $60,073, for a total of $74,308. To date 358 pledge cards have been returned out of 10,480 mailed. There were 68 contributors that donated last year that did not contribute this year, Kotlin said. Excess funds over goal are paid out to the agencies on a prorated basis, he said.

"The Aurora One Fund board of directors would like to thank all the contributors in Aurora that made this possible," Kotlin said. "This is Aurora’s community fund from start to finish. Without the generosity of the people, the business community and organizations of Aurora the One Fund could not exist. Thank you Aurora."

Any questions about the operation or policies of the One Fund can be directed to John Schmader, president at 330- 562-0248 or Joe Kotlin, executive director at 330-562-7233.