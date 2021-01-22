Northfield Center yarn business moves to larger location

NORTHFIELD CENTER – In a year dominated by headlines of businesses shuttering or downsizing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s uncommon to hear about a business that has expanded.

But that is what happened with Long Tail Knits in Northfield Center, which opened this month at its new location at 148 E. Aurora Road.

“I needed more room,” said Jeannine Hausch, the owner. “I probably outgrew my old space about 2 ½ years ago, so I’ve been looking for a while. It just took some time to find what I wanted that was right in the area.”

With the new space, Hausch said, “there’s more room for people to feel comfortable in the store, and we can do multiple workshops at the same time.”

Long Tail Knits, which opened five years ago this past November, sells yarn, hooks, knitting needles, looms and other craft supplies. The location also is the site for several workshops, including knitting, crochet, spinning, bobbin lace, weaving and needle felting.

Hausch said she was grateful for her loyal customer base for helping keep her store open in a challenging year.

“The six to eight weeks we had to close hurt because I was on track for having a record year, but my customers have been very loyal,” Hausch said. “They called with their orders and we did curbside service. I also have an Etsy store they have purchased items from. That helped me get through. My customers have been really good about making sure I stay in business.”

Hausch said she had been working in a manufacturing facility, but she also got together with people on a regular basis to knit, crochet and do crafts.

“I often helped them with their projects, and they kept saying ‘you should open a store,’” she said. “And that’s what I did.”

The name of the store comes in part from a knitting technique.

“Also, a lot of people associate knitting and crochet with the picture of the grandma in a rocking chair, with her cat,” Hausch said.

The store offers workshops for those who wish to try a new skill, Hausch said.

“We wear masks, and for those who want one we have face shields,” Hausch said. “I teach knitting and crocheting. We start out with something basic like a scarf, then we do a hat. Once they learn those two items, they can do what they want.”

