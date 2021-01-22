Mactac® gives back to local communities during holiday season

Kent Weeklies

From Stow, Ohio to Columbus, Indiana and Scranton, Pennsylvania, employees of Mactac® closed out the challenging 2020 year by giving back to local communities.

In the final weeks of 2020, employees at Mactac’s Stow location provided eight area families in need with clothes, toys, grocery and gas cards, diapers and more.

The donation effort was part of Akron Children’s Hospital’s ‘Adopt A Family’ program. Mactac partnered with the hospital to identify families within the Stow and Cuyahoga Falls city limits who were in need of assistance and facing unthinkable hardships, such as a child with a complex illness, or a child facing a shortened life expectancy, needing increased hospital stays, home care services, etc.

“Mactac cares deeply for the communities it serves and our company and employees are grateful to be able to help others – especially during times like these when so many are facing added difficulties,” says Brittany Eppley, corporate marketing communications manager for Mactac.

Employees at Mactac’s Columbus, Indiana and Scranton, Pennsylvania locations also ended the year with the community in mind. In a unique expression of gratitude, Mactac employees came together to honor and thank the heroes of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, which serves and protects the employees of Mactac’s Indiana location.

After learning of the recent passing of Diesel, a K-9 deputy who was part of a life-saving traffic stop for Mactac employee Nikki Gibson, Mactac donated a large, painted portrait of K-9 Diesel to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office. Gibson, along with Columbus plant manager, Ryan Smith and HR manager Carl Holt, presented the portrait to the Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 18. The portrait was also featured in an honorary ceremony in which U.S. Representative Greg Pence presented the Congressional Record honoring K-9 Officer Diesel.

Bartholomew County Deputy Matt Bush, Diesel’s partner, said: “I am blown away by the support that the community has given and that an encounter I had with a person made an impact. It shows that what we do matters.”