Community News: Garden Club, MOMs Club to have meetings

Kent Weeklies

Hudson Garden Club

Christine Harris will be the speaker and offer the program for the Hudson Garden Club's upcoming meeting on Jan. 25 at 6:30 pm.

Christine Harris has been a gardener since she was a small child. She has been a Master Gardener since 2005. Her specialty is vegetable gardening. She taught social studies at Shaw High School for 25 years and served there as a unit principal for four years and as an assistant principal at Chardon High School for six years before retiring. In 2011 she was selected as the Master Gardener Volunteer of the Year for the state of Ohio. She lives in Orange Village on over an acre of land filled with fruit trees, flower beds and several vegetable plots.

She will be sharing with us an informative presentation on starting seeds. You can learn about how to have success with seed starting under lights. Participants will learn about how to set up an area in their homes. It will include a discussion of lights, heat, timers, containers, fertilizers and watering, as well as when and how to start plants, and the hardening off process.

Join the Zoom Meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85677037246

MOMS Club of Hudson

Calley Mitchell, M.A., CCC-SLP of Talk On LLC Speech-Language Therapy, will be speaking to the MOMS Club of Hudson about typical child speech and language development, tips to foster speech and language development at home, and signs its time to get help on Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. on ZOOM.

Calley is the owner of Talk On LLC and is a licensed speech language pathologist who holds additional certifications including the Hanen Center’s It Takes Two to Talk, and DIRFloortime certification. Calley was awarded the American Speech-Language Hearing Association’s ACE award for continuing education in 2020 and has a special interest in child language development and neurologically based communication disorders. Calley prioritizes family involvement and play based methods in her practice. Her presentation will include time for parent questions and discussion.

To RSVP, email the MOMS Club of Hudson at hudsonmomsclub@gmail.com.