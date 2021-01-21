Tallmadge Charter Review Commission reconvenes

Tallmadge's Charter Review Commission reconvened for the first time in 10 years on Jan. 11, and will learn more about the charter itself at its upcoming meeting on Jan. 25.

The commission, which meets every 10 years to determine if revisions or amendments are necessary, includes the following individuals:

Steve Clark, a lifelong Tallmadge resident and owner of Ohio Health Benefits, an independent insurance broker on West Avenue

Helen Fire, a retired Akron Public Schools administrator who was on the 2010 Charter Review Commission

Robert Higham, a 10-year resident and attorney with the Summit County Department of Law and Risk Management

Kathryn Kuzior-Lindhe, a lifelong Tallmadge resident and financial analyst at Goodyear

Serif Krkic, a four-year Tallmadge resident and co-owner of Tallmadge Chiropractic

Megan Raber, a lifelong resident and Tallmadge's law director, who served on the 2010 Charter Review Commission when she was the assistant law director

Theodore Roy, a 30-year resident and retiree

Kimberly Sabetta, an 18-year resident and the principal of Akron Public Schools' North High School

Randy Sarvis, a Tallmadge resident since 1988 who has retired from Goodyear

Meghan Thompson, the president of the Tallmadge Chamber of Commerce who works at Thompson and Hummel Insurance and has lived in the city since 1985.

Mary Tricaso, a lifelong resident and director of sales at the Akron/Summit Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The members were all appointed by Mayor David Kline and approved by council. Kline previously noted that the individuals represent all wards in the city with a variety of backgrounds.

More:Tallmadge approves Charter Review Commission members

The group unanimously chose Raber as chairperson, and Clerk of Council Sue Burton as the secretary. Burton is a nonvoting member.

The group also approved a meeting schedule.

At the upcoming meeting on Jan. 25, the commission will receive an overview of the charter from city officials like Kline, Finance Director Mollie Gilbride, Council President Carol Kilway, Service Director Michael Rorar or Director of Administration Donald Cooper.

"We'll get more into the meat of the charter itself and invite [them] to talk about their recommendations and solicit public input about what they want us to take into consideration," Raber said.

Subsequent meetings will focus on multiple sections of the charter. Feb. 8 will deal with Articles 1-4. Feb. 22 will focus on Articles 5-9 and 16. March 8 will focus on Articles 10-14. March 22 will focus on Articles 15 and 17-19.

"I think the expectation would be that we look at [the charter] ourselves and that we come to the meetings with comments and suggestions and take into account the recommendations of the other people," Raber said.

The schedule does allow for additional time in case an issue comes up that requires extended discussion, and Raber noted that the commission may call special meetings.

The commission expects to hold its final meeting on May 24, in order to have recommended amendments appear on the Nov. 2, 2021 ballot.

As per the calendar, council would hold readings and public comments at the June 10, June 24 and July 6 meetings in order to send the ballot language to the board of elections by Aug. 4, the deadline for the November election.

If approved by voters, the amendments would become effective on Jan. 1, 2022.

Meetings of the Charter Review Commission start at 7 p.m. and can be viewed live on the city's YouTube channel. People can also register to join the Zoom call through the city's calendar at https://tallmadge-ohio.org/calendar.aspx.

Reporter Krista S. Kano can be reached at 330-541-9416, kkano@thebeaconjournal.com or on Twitter @KristaKanoABJ.