Stow charter amendments unrelated to commission

Stow City Council approved two amendments to the city charter involving the election of the council president and the appointment of Arts Commission members during the Jan. 14 meeting.

The amendments were unrelated to those recommended by the Charter Review Commission last year.

The first amendment allows council to use a voice vote to elect a president, whereas previously they had to have a written ballot.

The second amendment reduces the maximum number of Arts Commission members from 16 to 13, and allows the mayor to appoint all members, who must then be confirmed by council. Previously, half of the commission members were appointed by council and the other half by the mayor.

The Arts Commission amendment was passed for immediate enactment to allow two mayoral appointees to officially join the arts commission before its next meeting.