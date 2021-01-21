SMFHS Speech and Debate places seventh at Wooster

Kent Weeklies

For the first time in her speech and debate career, sophomore Bidya Niroula placed, paving the way for the Stow-Munroe Falls HIgh School Speech and Debate team to finish seventh out of 63 teams at the recent Wooster tournament.

Niroula dominated her preliminary rounds, earning top ranks in all three rounds before advancing to the semifinals. There, she made it out of her semifinal round and reached the final, ending the day fourth overall out of 75 competitors.

Niroula wasn't alone in placing that day: Sophomore Jason Folk finished sixth in Dramatic Interpretation, and junior Connor Powers earned sixth in Humorous Interpretation. Junior Elias Vara Maurice reached the final round in Congressional Debate, and the Public Forum teams of Jaron Droder/Jacob Strang and Allie Vale/Natalie Pigman both advanced to elimination rounds. Senior Emily Keyser also reached the semifinal rounds in Program Oral Interpretation.

You can help support the team as they accept donations. To donate to the team, checks can be mailed to the SMFHS Speech and Debate team at 3227 Graham Road, Stow 44224.