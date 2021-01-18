Order pizza to support Hudson Special Olympics

Kent Weeklies

Farinacci Pizza – Hudson is hosting a Super Bowl Sunday fundraiser to benefit Hudson Special Olympics on Feb. 7.

Farinacci, is located at 86 Owen Brown St., is usually closed on Sundays, but employees are donating their time to this fundraiser. Farinacci will be taking orders for carry-out pizza at 330-655-5222 to be picked up between 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. on that day. Orders may also be placed now to reserve a pickup time during those hours.

All sales will be donated to Hudson Special Olympics.

Hudson Special Olympics is open to anyone with an intellectual disability, who is at least 8 years old, and lives within the Hudson City School District boundaries. Monetary support is generously provided by the community. The chapter is led by Gene Fitch of Hudson who is the chapter’s Local Coordinator.

Additional information about Hudson Special Olympics is available at www.hudsonspecialolympics.org.