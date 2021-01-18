Hub-Times going to weekly publication in February

Kent Weeklies

The Hudson Hub-Times will become a weekly publication beginning in February with a Sunday publication date.

The current Wednesday edition will be discontinued.

“We’re still fully committed to covering the Hudson community with its own weekly newspaper focused on the information citizens need and want,” said Michael Shearer, regional editor for northern Ohio and editor of the Akron Beacon Journal. “It’s also clear more readers desire news online more quickly than two editions can deliver in a week.”

The newspaper’s format also will switch from its current “tall” tabloid size to a normal broadsheet commonly used by most American newspapers. The change is necessary due to printing and efficiency considerations.

"We’ve done extensive analyses and have determined these changes will have minimal impact on our advertisers,” said Advertising Director Elie Stephan. “We will work with all businesses to ensure suitable recommendations aligned with their business strategies are implemented."

Hudson Hub-Times Editor Marsha McKenna is working to ensure features appearing in either current weekly edition meets readership needs as part of the changes. The Sunday edition will still be distributed on the same schedule, normally arriving by Saturday.

Full and timely coverage will remain available on BeaconJournal.com and via HudsonHubTimes.com.

Readers with questions or story ideas may contact McKennna at 330-541-9430 or mmckenna@gannett.com, News Reporter Phil Keren at pkeren@gannett.com or Sports Reporter Ashley Bastock at abastock@gannett.com.