Fashion, comfort on tap at Schell Bell Boutique

AURORA — Looking for a fashionable refresh of your quarantine wear? Need something comfortable but attractive to make it through the work day?

Schell Bell Boutique, located at 334 E. Garfield Road in Aurora, may be the answer, according to owner Michelle Schenker.

Having opened Sept. 11, the women’s boutique has found a niche among folks who want to be fashionable but also cozy, she said.

Some of the brands she carries include Fate Clothing, Vintage, Nikibiki and Kancan Jeans.

“I want my customers to come in and feel really good in what they’re wearing,” she said. “Most everything in here is super-soft. I want it to be versatile.”

Despite opening during the pandemic, Schenker said business has been “great, actually.”

“My customers have been very loyal,” she added. “Of course, we have protocols in place, masks, of course, and I’m sanitizing the dressing rooms after every use.”

She said she tries to avoid stocking the types of clothing women can pick up at Target or other big box stores and keep her prices within reach for many.

“Animal print, whether it be leopard print or snake print, along with tie dye, has been very popular this season and last season,” she said. “I’m thrilled because I’m an ’80s baby. I hope it stays forever. You can get your average black tank top anywhere.”

She said her prices generally range from around $20 to around $60 with a few outliers like jackets she said are priced at $98.

“I have a lot of teachers who shop from many different communities,” said Schenker, adding they love cardigans because of the pockets.

As if on cue, Heather Bortnik, a Hudson resident who teaches half days at Solon City Schools, came in and spoke of the store’s virtues.

“The prices are so good,” said Bortnik. “We’ve got this store in Hudson that has some of the same brands, and they’re marked up. It’s good quality that I really appreciate. As someone who likes to shop in my own city, I will say this is a place I will travel to shop in.”

Although the store has a lot of items professional enough for teachers, Schenker said her most popular items are lounge wear and pajamas.

In addition to a variety of clothing, Schell Bell Boutique carries jewelry, scarves and other accessories.

Schenker said she has one other employee who works part-time and also has coordinated with the Kent State University School of Fashion to offer internships, which she said have been mutually beneficial for her and the students.

“I think it’s super-valuable,” she said. “They come in with really fantastic ideas, and I have some good, down-to-earth experience. When we collaborate together, I think it’s really fun.”

Hours at Schell Bell Boutique are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, call the store at 330-954-8400. For additional information, visit the store’s Facebook page.

