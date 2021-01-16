Trustees get things in place for 2021

Ken Lahmers, Correspondent

Special to MyTownNEO

TWINSBURG TWP. – At their closeout meeting in December, trustees approved the organizational resolution for 2021, which spells out employees’ duties, salaries, trustees’ meeting dates, holidays, policies and operational procedures.

James Balogh will serve as chairman this year, with Jamey DeFabio as vice chairman. Thomas Schmidt is the third trustee, and Tania Johnson is the fiscal officer.

Rob Kagler will remain as township administrator at a salary of $5,898 biweekly. Anna Knoch is office administrator, Felicia Harris is administrative/zoning assistant and Todd Johnson is service coordinator.

Other employee positions include: Chris McCabe, deputy service coordinator/fire prevention officer; Jim Nader, Jim Favitta and Kevin Luskin, service assistants; and Terry Travis, code enforcement officer.

Serving on panels are the following: Zoning Commission – Don Marshall, Everett Waite, Keith Harris, Dan Richner, Karlie Newton II and alternates Matthew Woods and Franklin Myles; board of zoning appeals – Gus Frangos, Bryan Wahl, Tom Rummel, Bob Ross, Steve Sciortino and alternates Andrew Gordon and Brad Geller.

Water district board – Rich Bissell, Karen Baker, Don Marshall, Andrew Gordon, Dan Richner and alternates Steve Sciortino and Dave Micka; Township-Reminderville JEDD board – the three trustees, plus Dale Lumby as alternate.

Regular trustees meetings will take place on the second Wednesday of each month.

The township will observe the following holidays, when offices will be closed and employees will not work: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

OTHER BUSINESS

At their first session of 2021 on Jan. 13, trustees extended the five-year lease/purchase agreement for a 2020 Ford F-550 bucket truck by one year through 2025 since there was a delay in the delivery of the truck.

The truck’s cost was $119,075, with the total lease cost being $130,316. The initial payment was $11,907, with five annual payments of $23,681 to be made.

Trustees OK’d selling six side lots on Case Street to Vickie Duncan-Shelton ($35,000), and one side lot each on Buchtel Street to Vanesse Curry and Gloria Lee ($2,500) and Scott Ball ($5,000).

NAI Pleasant Valley will be retained as broker to possibly sell or lease township property on Enterprise Parkway in the future. The 15-acre parcel was purchased in 2016 for the purpose of extending Enterprise Parkway to the west.

The township created a roadway easement there and hopes to sell the parcel for industrial use. The land purchase was a joint effort between the township and Reminderville since it is in the Joint Economic Development District.

Trustees approved a memorandum of understanding with the Summit County Combined General Health District to assist in the management of stormwater runoff and related issues through Dec. 31, 2025. Cost for the first year of the agreement is $1,726.

Kagler reported Kimble trash and recycling pickup routes have changed, and “there is no guarantee of when items will be picked up each week.” He urged residents to place items out near the street no later than 7 a.m. on their scheduled pickup day.

He explained snowplowing for senior citizens participating in the township’s program takes place after township roads are plowed, and the service is usually not as timely as if seniors would hire a private contractor. Senior plowing is done when snow reaches 3 inches deep.

Kagler also said the holiday lights on the Square will remain on until the end of January, and Township Hall lobby renovations will begin when materials arrive. He added the service department already is looking at Square lighting ideas for next holiday season.

Johnson encouraged residents to sign up for Instant Connect, which alerts them about township news, events and projects. Residents can register on the township’s website. For details, call 330-425-4497.

