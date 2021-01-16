Firms make bids for creating new website for Northfield Village

Ken Lahmers, Correspondent

MyTownNEO

NORTHFIELD – After hearing presentations Jan. 13 from two website design and management companies, village officials have set a work session for Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. to discuss the proposals for launching a new website.

Law Director Brad Bryan called the city’s current website “functioning and bare bones.” He added, “The former website was old and obsolete, and the village has decided not to renew its contract with the former website designer/administrator.”

The former designer/administrator offered to charge $11,500 to build a new website, plus $225 per month for administration. “The mayor decided not to move forward with that offer and to look for another company,” Bryan said.

Julie D’Aloiso of local SpiderCat Marketing and Joe Nagrant of Troy, Mich.’s Revize made short presentations about their businesses and services.

SpiderCat Marketing specializes in website creation and social media and email marketing. It also operates the local news website Nordonia Hills News. D’Aloiso said she has been doing website development since 1999, including working with Macedonia’s website.

Nagrant explained Revize has been in business for 20 years, has about 40 employees and has launched more than 1,300 government websites nationwide. One nearby website it designed is for Bath Township.

D’Aloiso and Nagrant said the key to a successful website is easy navigation for the viewing public. “It should show what the community has to offer,” said D’Aloiso, who said timely updating of the site is an important aspect.

D’Aloiso said her firm also can help with social media presence for the village. Depending on the amount of content village officials want on the site, she said a new website could be up and running within a month.

Nagrant showed examples of a handful of government websites his firm has designed. He stressed the importance of a site having a modern look and feel, being easy to view on mobile devices, being ADA compliant and having security measures to fight off hackers.

Nagrant added some good amenities on a site are having a short video which tells about the uniqueness of the community and having a Citizen Request Center to provide answers to residents’ questions.

According to Bryan, SpiderCat’s quote to build the website is $5,000, while D’Aloiso estimated the monthly administration fee to be about $300 per month.

Revize’s quote is $7,700 to build, with the first year of administration included in that figure, while the monthly administration fee would be $150. If the village enters into a five-year contract with Revize, a free refresh would be provided after Year 4.

OTHER BUSINESS

Because of the recent acquisition of Finley Fire Equipment by Atlantic Emergency Solutions, Bryan told Council some language in the village’s contract for purchase of a new Pierce Enforcer pumper fire truck must be changed, but most of the original terms will be retained.

On Dec. 22, Council authorized the purchase of the truck for $574,251. The truck will be built at Pierce’s Appleton, Wisc. plant and is expected to be delivered in the last quarter of 2021. Officials are still determining options for financing.

Bryan said contract revisions should be ready for Council’s action at its next meeting Jan. 27, when more financing discussions could take place.

Councilwoman Jennifer Domzalski was elected president for 2021 after she and Nick Magistrelli were nominated. She will make new Council committee assignments soon.

Council approved placing an old, unneeded ambulance up for auction on govdeals.com, and OK’d donating four police car light bars to a non-profit or government entity.

Contact the newspaper at 330-541-9430, or newsleader@recordpub.com