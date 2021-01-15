Twinsburg AYSO named 'Region of the Year'

Kent Weeklies

TWINSBURG -- Twinsburg's AYSO Region 1026 was awarded “Region of the Year” by the American Youth Soccer Organization's National Board of Directors in December.

"We would like to thank all the volunteers who work in the region for your help in making this a super program," said Brett Harney, regional commissioner for Twinsburg AYSO Soccer Region 1026. "In working through a very irregular environment this fall, our coaches, referees, VIP buddies, volunteers, and board members made it a very safe and successful season."

The Twinsburg Region is the only AYSO region in Ohio and has been affiliated with AYSO for 25 years. It focuses on recreational soccer for players from 4 years old to high school seniors, as well as a VIP adaptive soccer program.

The next season for Twinsburg AYSO will be this spring and registration for this season will start mid-January. For more information, contact Twinsburg AYSO at info@twinsburgsoccer.com or www.twinsburgsoccer.com.