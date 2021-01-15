Large limbs pickup set in Northfield Center Township

Kent Weeklies

As a result of a windstorm which downed trees in November, the Northfield Center Township service department will provide a large limb pickup weather permitting from Jan. 19 to Feb. 1.

The township considers a large limb to be at least 3 inches in diameter and a minimum of 5 feet long. Any branches or limbs under that size can be bundled or placed in a rubbish can for normal trash pickup.

This is strictly intended for the purpose of storm cleanup and not for cleanup of accumulated yard debris or the removal of trees. Branch chipping machines are designed for chipping only large branches.

For the sake of saving time and effort for both the residents and the service department crew, residents are asked to follow the following guidelines:

(1) Keep branches as large and intact as you can manage and drag to the road edge (cut at Ys only as small as needed to maneuver)

(2) Grab by the large diameter end and pull to about 2 feet shy of the road edge and place perpendicular to the road and across the ditch if you have one.

(3) Lay branches side by side and avoid stacking. Stacked branches make it difficult to separate for chipping.

(4) If branches/twigs are small enough to fit in a trash bag or can, do so and dispose of with trash. Branches can also be bundled no longer than 4 feet or 50 pounds and placed at the curb for trash pickup.

Residents should not do the following:

Put out yard cleanup debris (leaves, perennial cuttings, scrap wood, mulch and dirt).

Pile branches higher than 2 feet.

Place branches parallel to road edge.

Place on house side of ditch.

Cut into small pieces like you would for trash pickup.

Anyone with questions can call the service department at 330-468-5979.