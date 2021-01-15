City Notes

Kent Weeklies

Municipal offices closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The city of Cuyahoga Falls municipal offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There will be no delay in sanitation service.

2021 Cuyahoga Falls Community Calendar now available

The 2021 Cuyahoga Falls Community Calendar is now available. The calendar contains valuable information for residents throughout the year. Free copies of the calendar may be picked up at any of the following locations, while supplies last:

Cuyahoga Falls Electric System – 2550 Bailey Road

Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium – 2345 Fourth St.

Acme 10 – 2226 State Road

Acme 12 – 2630 Bailey Road

Cuyahoga Falls Library – 2015 Third St.