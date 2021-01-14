Woodridge school district leader plans to retire in July 2023

CUYAHOGA FALLS — The leader of the Woodridge Local School District has given notice he intends to retire in two and a half years.

The Woodridge Board of Education on Tuesday approved a resolution accepting Superintendent Walter Davis's written notice of resignation due to retirement, effective July 31, 2023.

That same resolution passed by the board also extended Davis's contract by one more year. The deal was previously set to expire on July 31, 2022, and will now conclude on July 31, 2023. Davis currently earns $132,613 and will receive a 3% raise on Aug. 1, 2022, according to district treasurer Tom Morehouse.

Davis said he had earlier notified the board of his intention to retire and they had offered to extend his contract by one year to coincide with his planned retirement date. He added he submitted his official written resignation notice on Monday.

The superintendent noted he had recently participated in a virtual planning session with a consultant from the State Teachers Retirement System and "decided, after discussions with my family, that I will retire after the 2022-2023 school year."

In nearly 35 years in education, Davis said he's been "fortunate" to work in three "outstanding school districts."

Davis came to Woodridge in August 2010 from the city’s other school district, Cuyahoga Falls City Schools, where he served as assistant superintendent and director of curriculum. He worked in the Plain Local School District teaching mathematics at Middlebranch Middle School for one semester before spending 21 years in the Cuyahoga Falls City School District, which included teaching and serving as an elementary principal.

"In the years that remain in my tenure, I hope to be able to lead the district out of the pandemic," said Davis. "I look forward to enjoying a few years with a return to busy hallways, crowds at Lahoski Field, the pomp and circumstance of commencements at Blossom, full gymnasiums and a packed auditorium for concerts and plays as our amazing kids are able to re-engage in those exciting activities and events that our district is known for."

In February 2017, the board granted Davis a five-year contract extension.

