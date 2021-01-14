Plea hearing set for woman charged in crash that killed Hudson boy, 7

HUDSON — The trial for a Mentor woman charged in a car-bicycle crash that killed a 7-year-old Hudson boy last fall has been canceled and a change of plea hearing is set for next month.

Denise A. Ahlstrom, 60, is charged with vehicular manslaughter and failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian on a sidewalk in the crash that killed Vincent Baran on Nov. 7, 2020.

Ahlstrom is scheduled to appear before Stow Municipal Court Judge Kim Hoover at 10 a.m. on Feb. 2 for the plea hearing.

The case was scheduled to go to trial on Jan. 20, but Ahlstrom on Jan. 11 waived her right to a jury trial and requested the scheduling of a change of plea hearing, according to a document filed by her attorney, Jeffrey C. Kakish.

"Ms. Ahlstrom asserts she is aware of her constitutional right to a jury trial and wishes to voluntarily relinquish that right due to a negotiated resolution of this matter with the state," wrote Kakish in the court document.

Phone and email messages left for Kakish seeking comment were not immediately returned.

Details of crash

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 7, police responded to the reported crash on West Streetsboro Street between Library and First streets.

An investigation found that Vincent was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk westbound along the south side of West Streetsboro Street when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Ahlstrom, according to a city news release. Ahlstrom was attempting to turn east on to West Streetsboro Street from a private parking lot at 60 W. Streetsboro St.

Ahlstrom was not injured in the crash, according to the news release.

Vincent was a student at Seton Catholic School in Hudson.

