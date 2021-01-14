Hudson school board meets Saturday to consider all-in plan for grades 6-12

Kent Weeklies

HUDSON — The board of education will meet on Saturday to consider whether students in grades 6-12 can return to full-time, in-person classes starting Jan. 25.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. in the Hudson High School Media Center, 2500 Hudson-Aurora Road, according to a notice on the district's website.

The board is scheduled to hear a presentation and consider a resolution from Superintendent Phil Herman that would transition students in grades 6-12 to the Option 1, All-In Learning Model starting Jan. 25.

If the transition to all-in learning for grades 6-12 is approved by the board, Herman plans to recommend that the all-virtual learning option (Option 2) be made available to students in grades 6-12 who were not enrolled in the all-virtual choice prior to the deadline for the second semester. There are no changes planned for students who are already enrolled in the all-virtual option.

Students in grades PreK-5 returned to an all-in learning plan on Jan. 11, while students in grades 6-12 began in the hybrid model and will remain in that plan until further notice.

Members of the public may attend Saturday's meeting, but must wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

The meeting will also be livestreamed by Hudson Community Television (HCTV) and recorded. The meeting can be viewed at https://www.hudson.k12.oh.us/Page/2251.