Cuyahoga Falls City Council gives green light to Summit DD site plan

CUYAHOGA FALLS — The Summit County Board of Developmental Disabilities' plan to relocate its headquarters from Tallmadge to Cuyahoga Falls took another major step forward this week.

City Council on Monday gave the green light to a site plan for the construction of a 152-space parking lot and a 7,200 square foot addition to the Summit County Developmental Disabilities Board's (Summit DD) building at 2355 Second St., Cuyahoga Falls.

Summit DD is planning to relocate 130 employees from the Howe Road site in Tallmadge to the Cuyahoga Falls building sometime in early 2022, according to Russell DuPlain, the agency's director of information technology and facilities.

Summit DD entered into a development agreement in fall 2019 in conjunction with an initial plan to move 100 workers to Cuyahoga Falls. The newly approved plan for the parking lot and the addition will allow 30 more Summit DD employees to come to Cuyahoga Falls.

"We are just really excited about moving ahead on the build-out of the existing center, [and the] addition of up to 7,500 square feet to accommodate even more of our programming," said John Trunk, superintendent of Summit DD.

Cuyahoga Falls Community Development Director Diana Colavecchio said the 130 jobs coming to the city are expected to generate $8.1 million in added payroll and the municipality will receive about $163,000 in annual new income taxes.

DuPlain said he hopes the addition to the building will be finished by the end of the year.

Colavecchio said the city has purchased several nearby parcels — including the Fred Amir Auto World property on Front Street, two rental properties owned by Amir on Wadsworth Avenue, and two houses on Second Street — and will demolish the structures to create space for the parking lot.

City engineer Tony Demasi said demolition of the structures will begin in the next few weeks and then construction of the parking lot would occur after that.

"The goal is to have the parking lot complete later on this year so that it would work with the timeline for [Summit] DD," stated Demasi.

Colavecchio said the city has an agreement with Summit DD whereby Summit DD's employees will have exclusive use of the parking lot on weekdays during business hours, while downtown businesses and patrons can use the site on weekends and evenings.

"We are extremely thrilled," said Colavecchio. "This is a great project. Our friends at Summit DD have been extremely cooperative and lovely people to work with."

Reporter Phil Keren can be reached at pkeren@thebeaconjournal.com, or on Twitter at @keren_phil.