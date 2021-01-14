Case-Barlow Farm awarded $75,000 grant for renovation of historic barn

Kent Weeklies

Case-Barlow Farm will be starting the new year with improvements and renovations on the farm, thanks to a grant from the state of Ohio, sponsored by Sen. Kristina Roegner (R-Hudson).

CBF, a non-profit organization, has been awarded $75,000. Roegner secured the grant on behalf of the Farm as part of Ohio’s capital budget, a $2.1 billion investment in schools, infrastructure, public services and local community projects. Along with other Summit County recipients, Case-Barlow Farm is considered a cultural project of local and regional importance.

“Like the Clocktower, the Case-Barlow Barn is an iconic structure in Hudson. Its historical value is beyond measure,“ said Roegner. “I am so thankful for the community stepping up to preserve this piece of Hudson’s past and am delighted that I was able to direct funding from the state’s capital budget to support this worthy cause.” Roegner and her family have been enthusiastic supporters of CBF for many years.

According to Linda Matty, CBF president, “Case-Barlow Farm benefits the community in many ways. We shine a light on Hudson’s history and bring it to life for our visitors. We preserve open space in a farm like setting. We provide a unique and authentic cultural facility that is available to the community. All of this brings economic benefit to Hudson. We appreciate Sen. Roegner’s passion for the Farm and her work in securing this much needed funding so that this very special barn will stand proudly in Hudson for years to come.”

In addition to its presence as a community landmark, Case-Barlow Farm offers a variety of programs throughout the year for families. Monthly open houses often include an activity for children, such as scavenger hunts or guessing games, all with a theme to help them learn about life on a farm. Yearly events include Santa in the Barn, an Easter Egg Hunt, the Turkey Tot Trot and the Fall Harvest Fest with small farm animals, games and crafts providing old fashioned fun for everyone!

Case-Barlow Farm is a self-sustaining nonprofit organization and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The 1831 farmhouse, 1890 barn and other outbuildings have been restored to reflect the area’s Western Reserve and agrarian heritage. For more information about Case-Barlow Farm, visit casebarlow.com.