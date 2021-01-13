Twinsburg library services will resume Jan. 18

Kent Weeklies

TWINSBURG -- The Twinsburg Public Library will reopen its building on a limited basis starting Jan. 18.

The library closed Dec. 11 and switched to curbside services due to elevated cases of COVID-19, as well as staff shortages related to required quarantines, according to library officials.

Those visiting the library will be limited to one hour inside the building, according to information on the library's website. All other services offered before the library closed will resume.

Building hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 8 p.m. Days and hours for vulnerable patrons are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon.

The Friends Shop will reopen Jan. 19, and donations will be accepted again starting Jan. 21. Shop and donation schedule will be the same prior to the closing of the library. Shop hours are Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Donations will be accepted at the back door of the Friends Shop, near the library’s paper recycle dumpster, Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 3 to 7:30 p.m.

Facial coverings must be worn in the library; accommodations and options are offered for those who are unable to do so. Visit https://www.twinsburglibrary.org/covid-19-accommodations for details.