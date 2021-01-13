Court action may come next for Midway Plaza in Tallmadge

Krista S. Kano

TALLMADGE — The Midway Plaza remains in violation of numerous city codes, despite the written notice to the out-of-state owners to either bring the strip mall into compliance or appeal the process.

"They have not exercised either of their options," said Matthew Springer, the city's economic development director. "It's been completely silent."

Adelaide Godwin, communication directors for owners Namdar Realty Group and Mason Asset Management of Great Neck, New York, confirmed that the owners were "working on it," but said she had "no further insight beyond that to share."

The majority of the mostly vacant plaza is within Tallmadge, but a portion of the parking lot is located in Akron.

Deadlines for the appeal and the cleanup passed around the start of the new year, with little action taken, Tallmadge Mayor David Kline said.

"The next step would be through the court system if they don't comply. You take them to court for violation of zoning. The courts would either agree with them or agree with us and give them a time frame to get this done," Kline said.

Kline noted that the owners did clean the exteriors of the building and parts of the parking lot.

However, that rectifies very few of the 15-pages worth of violations the city sent at the end of November. Violations included store signs for spaces not occupied for 180 days and deteriorated cement blocks caused by failed roof gutters, among others.

Springer said that city officials would be meeting with the Law Director Megan Raber this week for a status update and to determine how to proceed.

