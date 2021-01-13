SMFHS speech, debate takes sixth overall at Canfield

Kent Weeklies

Paced by senior Meghan Huelsman's first-place finish in Dramatic Interpretation, the SMFHS Speech and Debate team recently earned sixth overall at their recent virtual tournament hosted by Canfield. There were 38 teams that attended the tournament.

Huelsman's first place finish was bolstered by sophomore Jason Folk's fourth place finish in the same event. Folk entered the final round ranked first overall out of the 53 students in that event.

Huelsman and Folk were not alone in finding success last Saturday. The Public Forum debate team of Allie Vale and Natalie Pigman placed second, while Jaron Droder and Jacob Strang earned fourth. Cherylle Dave placed third in Program Oral Interpretation, an impressive feat given it was her first career final round in four seasons.

As an added treat, Huelsman earned first place for the Bulldogs in Dramatic Interpretation at the pre-recorded Virtually the Saints Classic online tournament. Meanwhile, sophomore Nolan Miller placed first in Humorous Interpretation, earning his second bid and qualification to the National Individual Events Tournament of Champions with the win. It was his first career outright win in the event.

Jason Folk reached the final round in both Dramatic Interpretation and Informative Speaking at the same tournament, while Bidya Niroula and Emma LaMantia reached semifinal rounds in Declamation.

You can help support the team as they accept donations. To donate to the team, checks can be mailed to the SMFHS Speech and Debate team at 3227 Graham Road, Stow 44224.