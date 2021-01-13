Hudson Conservatory of Ballet performed a Holiday Showcase

Kent Weeklies

Hudson Conservatory of Ballet dancers, ages 3-18, performed an in-studio Holiday Showcase to give their families a special treat of holiday music and dancing.

Families of the studio received a video link of their dancers, which included a variety of dances plus the Conservatory level dancers in each show. The free link was also sent to twelve area nursing and care facilities in Hudson, Stow, Twinsburg, and Aurora for viewing by the residents and staff.

Visitations and outreach options were limited during the holidays but it was important to the dancers and staff to reach out in a way that was safe, convenient, and easily accessible for the families and community.

Organizers say the Holiday Showcase was a success and is planned as an addition to programming for next year.