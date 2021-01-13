Officials working to fill vacancy when Bed, Bath & Beyond leaves Stow

Owners of the Stow Community Shopping Center retail property and the city of Stow will work together to quickly fill the space to soon be left vacant by Bed, Bath & Beyond, city leaders say.

The New Jersey-based home good retailer has announced that the 29,696-square-foot Stow location would be one of 40 stores to close nationwide by the end of February. Medina, Cincinnati and Warrensville Heights stores will also close.

"We're going to make this a priority," Mayor John Pribonic said. "We'll figure this out and we'll keep Stow's economic status going strong."

Bed, Bath & Beyond has been at Stow Community Center, owned by Site Centers of Beachwood, since 2000. Site Centers did not respond to a request for comment.

The city was not made aware of the closure before the announcement was made, Pribonic and director of planning and development Rob Kurtz said.

"That was some bad news. Any time we lose a major retailer, it's not good. But that developer is always very forward thinking and always hits the pavement right away," Pribonic said. "We're looking to fill that spot as quick as we can, as I'm sure many cities around the country are trying to fill Bed Bath & Beyond spots."

Kurtz added that Site Centers, as the developer, has the primary responsibility for marketing, and that they have historically kept the plaza occupied with very low vacancies over the years.

"We'll be assisting in any way we can," Kurtz said.

The Stow location had already started its liquidation sale.

The 25,042-square-foot Medina location is located off of state Route 42 in the Grand Shops owned by Anchor Cleveland, who did not respond to a request for comment. According to their website, the space will be available in March.

Local store managers directed all questions to corporate, who did not respond to a request for comment.

