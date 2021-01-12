Business Leadership Training offered through KSU, Chambers

Kent Weeklies

TWINSBURG/NORDONIA – The Business Leadership Training (BLT) was a new guest speaker series and a dynamic networking opportunity for the Twinsburg community that kicked off in January 2020. Due to the pandemic, only the January 2020 training took place in-person. However, the bi-monthly training continued with members of the community meeting virtually via Zoom technology.

To expand outreach to the greater community, Kent State Twinsburg Academic Center and the Twinsburg Chamber of Commerce has invited the Nordonia Hills Chamber of Commerce to be a part of the BLT partnership.

“This leadership development program is designed for anyone at any point in their career,” says Amy Murfello, marketing and community engagement manager at Kent State Twinsburg Academic Center. “This is a perfect program for those looking to gain information on topics that experienced or emerging leaders face.”

The first program of 2021 is titled "Building Inclusion: Understanding LGBTQ+ Barriers in the Workplace" and is scheduled via Zoom on Jan. 21 from noon – 1 p.m. Mahli Xuan Mechenbier (faculty, Department of English, Kent State Twinsburg Academic Center) will facilitate a mindful conversation about progress in the LGBTQ+ community, the impact of gender identification in workplace communication, preferred terminology, and definitions, and resources you can share with your employer.

The next presentation is scheduled for Thursday, March 18, from noon – 1 p.m. Drs. Robert Antenucci and Sean Ratican of Kent State University will talk about leadership challenges being faced due to the pandemic. Registration is required. Email amurfell@kent.edu or visit https://www.twinsburgchamber.com/ or http://nordoniahillschamber.org/ and view "events" to register.