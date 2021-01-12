Brentwood Health Care Campus staff, residents receive vaccine

Kent Weeklies

Brentwood Health Care Campus, 907 W. Aurora Road in Northfield, had its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic Jan. 4. Moderna vaccine was administered to residents and staff, 236 in all. A second dose will be administered in 28 days. The clinic was administered by Summit County Public health department and its medical director, Ericka Sobolewski DO.

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are in the first high risk group in Ohio to get the vaccine along with first responders in group 1a.