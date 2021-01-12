Brentwood Health Care Campus staff, residents receive vaccine

Brent Classen, president at Brentwood Health Care Campus, has his vaccine administered by Ericka Sobolewski, DO, medical director of Summit County Public Health. Classen said he was the first to receive the vaccine to ease concerns among staff and residents that the vaccine was safe. In all, 236 individuals were vaccinated.
Bobby Nero, executive director at Brentwood Health Care Campus, receives his vaccination.

Brentwood Health Care Campus, 907 W. Aurora Road in Northfield, had its first COVID-19  vaccination clinic Jan. 4. Moderna vaccine was administered to residents and  staff, 236 in all. A second dose will be administered in 28 days. The clinic was administered by Summit County Public health department and its medical director, Ericka Sobolewski DO.

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are in the first high risk group in Ohio to get the vaccine along with first responders in group 1a.