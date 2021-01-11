Twinsburg district’s renewal levy will be on spring ballot

TWINSBURG -- Voters in the Twinsburg City School district will decide whether to again renew a $5 million levy, which will be on the May 4 ballot.

The Twinsburg school board voted 4-0 Wednesday to direct the Summit County Board of Elections to place the renewal on the spring ballot. The millage for the levy, which generates just under $5.2 million per year, was calculated at 5.12 mills by the Summit County Fiscal Office.

Board member Angela DeFabio was not at the meeting.

According to records from the Summit County Board of Elections, the levy was last approved by voters in November 2010 as a 10-year, 5.03-mill issue. The levy, which would raise about $5 million annually, would remain a 10-year issue, with the legislation approved by the school board.

Treasurer Martin Aho said that the levy was first passed by voters around the time the current Twinsburg High School opened in January 1999. Aho said the levy was passed to avoid a deficit due to growing school population. Back then, the Twinsburg area’s population, including the student population,was “growing by leaps and bounds.”

“This is a crucial part of the funding model for Twinsburg schools,” Aho said. ”It’s not something you can just cut out of the budget.”

Board member Rob Felber said he agreed.

“Obviously we don’t take levies lightly,” Felber said. “This is a crucial part of the funding. It’s not something you can just trim out of the budget.”

Felber added that If the renewal were not passed and had to come before voters as a new levy, homeonwers would not get 12.5 percent rollback exemption.

The deadline for filing issues with the elections board is Feb. 3.

In other business, the school board also voted 4-0 to appoint board member Tina Davis as president, and board member Mark Curtis as vice president, for 2021. In 2020, Curtis was board president and Davis was vice president.

