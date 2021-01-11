Cuyahoga Valley Career Center hosts open house

BRECKSVILLE -- Cuyahoga Valley Career Center will have its annual Student and Parent Information Night on Jan. 14 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for high school students and their families to learn more about the specialized career and college preparation opportunities available through the nearly 30 career-technical programs offered at CVCC.

This year, the event will be in a virtual live tour format with program sessions available to see programs, meet instructors, and ask questions. Access to this event will be through www.cvccworks.edu.

“The only thing parents need to have prepared is an idea of which programs your student would like to visit the evening of the event,” said Gabrielle Scorzino, media specialist at CVCC. “CVCC’s Student Parent Information Night is separated into three sessions, each a half hour long. Students and parents can choose to visit one session or all three, depending on how many programs they would like to visit.”

Scorzino said that preregistration was not necessary.

Many CVCC programs offer industry certification opportunities and have career-technical credit transfer options, enabling students to earn college credit while at CVCC. Visit www.cvccworks.edu, or contact CVCC admissions counselor Kelli Buccini at 440-746-8286 or kbuccini@cvccworks.edu with any questions.

On the evening of the event, Scorzino said that those wishing to attend should “click on the gold banner at the top of the home page and follow the simple instructions from there.”

Cuyahoga Valley Career Center is at 8001 Brecksville Road, Brecksville. The school drive is opposite Wallings Road on Brecksville Road, or Route 21.

Cuyahoga Valley Career Center serves the public school districts of Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Cuyahoga Heights, Garfield Heights, Independence, Nordonia Hills, North Royalton, Revere, and Twinsburg. Student Workshops and Adult Education courses are open and available to all residents of Northeast Ohio.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com