Former bank in Northfield Village torn down

NORTHFIELD VILLAGE -- The former bank building at 10435 Northfield Road, near the Northfield Village Hall, is being torn down.

"The demolition started last week," said Bradric Bryan, the village's law director, on Wednesday. "Once the building is cleared and the property is graded, in the short term, the property will be used for parking. There are no present plans to develop the property at this time. The village determined that it would cost too much to update the building to be able to put it to productive use, and it was costing too much to maintain an empty unproductive building."

The parking would be for the village "and the businesses in the area," Bryan said.

There had been plans floated for turning the building into a community center "about three or four years ago, but studies showed that would be cost prohibitive," he said. Other possibilities the village has considered, Bryan added, would include a new police station. "Their current facility is inadequate."

Bryan said the cost for the demolition is about $27,000.

In October, Village Council awarded a contract to Johnson Demolition and Construction LLC, based in the Cleveland area, to tear down the city-owned former PNC Bank building.

According to records from the Summit County Fiscal office, the 3,659 square foot bank building was constructed in 1966. The appraised value for the parcel is $441,620. Village officials received the property in 2017.

Bryan said the property was donated to the village after the previous owners had difficulty selling it.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com