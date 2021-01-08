Tallmadge: What opened and what closed in 2020?

Tallmadge's business community has survived a challenging year, but not without losses.

Still, business openings outnumbered closings this year, due in part to the Maplecrest Development, a joint economic development district that is located in Brimfield that pays a portion of income taxes to Tallmadge.

Economic Development Director Matthew Springer attributed the net gain in part to the types of businesses in the city and the distribution of the labor force that more heavily favors educational services and health care (21%) and manufacturing (15%) over retail (13.3%) and arts, entertainment and recreation (9.4%).

"Clearly one of the labor forces that was hit the most hard and is still struggling is retail, restaurants and personal services, and that's what you see on the [closings] list," Springer said. "Clearly there are some outliers, but a lot of businesses in Tallmadge were deemed essential, stayed open and did well. Those that were able to pivot and change rapidly as things evolved have weathered the storm."

The Venue, for example, had 95% of its events canceled this year, but was able to stay in business with a few smaller events while following a host of new safety procedures and protocols, Tallmadge Chamber of Commerce Chief Operating Officer Becky Allman said.

Many businesses went virtual as much as possible, including Realtors who held virtual showings. The chamber promoted retail and restaurants' various sales and incentives on its Facebook page. To-go orders are now dominating most of local restaurants' business.

Local businesses were also aided by the $108,0000 in grants available to Tallmadge businesses, and support from the community, Allman said.

"I think it speaks volumes about Tallmadge being a strong business community, an attractive place to do business and invest," Springer said.

Closings

Barbershop at the Midway Plaza, 15 Midway Plaza, closed at the beginning of 2020, for reasons apparently unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goodwill at the Midway Plaza, 15 Midway Plaza, closed Nov. 22 in order to "help offset expenses incurred during this challenging year due to COVID-19," Vice President Dee Dee Collura said. The organization plans to open a different Tallmadge location in the future.

Circle City Carpet, 345 West Ave,. is under new ownership with plans for future business openings, but Springer said he does not anticipate the space being used for another tile or carpet store.

Scratch Kitchen & Catering, 137 East Ave., opened in spring 2019 but closed during the pandemic. Springer called the 26-seat restaurant a "neat place with neat owners. They hadn't been there long, and that's one that hurts." Missy Hatch and Hope Grubich were co-owners and served artisan food like “OM! Burger,” which included blackberry jam, bacon and cheddar cheese.

Our Daily Bread, 270 West Ave., closed after nine years in the city. Springer said he is working with the owners to find a new location in Tallmadge.

Openings

Summa Health Tallmadge Urgent Care, 60 North Ave., opened in October, bringing an additional 41 full-time jobs to the city.

More Options Realty, 498 South Ave. Suite A, opened its third location in Tallmadge this year. The company also has offices in Boardman and Hubbard.

U-Haul, 555 South Ave., opened in the building that once held the last Kmart in Summit County. Kmart closed in late January.

Great Expressions Dental Centers, 80 North Ave., moved from Chapel Hill Mall to its new Tallmadge location Jan. 27.

Meijer, 247 Tallmadge Road in Brimfield, intended to open in May, but was delayed until early July due to the pandemic.

Menard's, 4161 Maplecrest Parkway in Brimfield, also had a delayed opening due to the pandemic, but began serving customers in October.

Starbucks, 219 Tallmadge Road in Brimfield, held its first friends and family event on Jan. 23, and opened with regular business hours on Jan. 24.

Jersey Mike’s, 4100 Maplecrest Parkway in Brimfield, opened on Jan. 22 with a free sub fundraiser to support the Deyarmin Foundation. Franchise owners Jason Zieman, Scott Zieman, Michael Weiss and Walid Labadidi own five other locations.

