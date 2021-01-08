Wright named new school board president

Staff Report

The Stow-Munroe Falls Board of Education is under new leadership.

On Thursday, the board elected Jessica Wright as the new board president and Jason Whitacre as vice president.

Wright, who succeeds Whitacre, was first elected to the board in 2019. Her nomination was unanimous.

Whitacre, who succeeds Lisa Johnson-Bowers as vice president, was elected in 2017.

Wright nominated Whitacre, while Geraldine Bettio nominated Johnson-Bowers for vice president.

Wright, Whitacre and Nancy Brown voted for Whitacre. Johnson-Bowers and Bettio voted for Johnson-Bowers.