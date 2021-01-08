Public hearing set for former Summit DD site

Staff Report

The Tallmadge Board of Planning and Zoning has set a public hearing to discuss the rezoning of the Summit County Developmental Disabilities Board property at the corner of North Avenue (state Route 91) and Howe Road at 7:01 p.m. on Feb. 4.

More:Tallmadge eying purchase of former Summit DD school

The site is currently zoned for school use and, if approved, would be rezoned to governmental use.

The meeting can be viewed live on the City of Tallmadge YouTube channel.