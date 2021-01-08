New two-story medical office building planned in Cuyahoga Falls

CUYAHOGA FALLS — A two-story medical office building is planned on Portage Trail next to the city's Fire Station 3.

City Council will vote on Monday to approve the planning commission's recommendation for construction of a 12,120 square foot medical office and physical therapy structure for Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center at 1625 Portage Trail.

This is the site where the four-story, circular building stood before it was torn down in 2019. The land was purchased by Testa Companies a few years ago as part of a larger acquisition which then included vacant land where the Falls Laser Wash sits. The car wash lot was split off from the land that contained the circular building. Testa Companies also preserved some of the building's panels that contain artwork. One of those panels is now housed next door at Fire Station 3.

"We couldn't be more pleased with an expansion of this type," said Community Development Director Diana Colavecchio of the $3 million construction project.

Testa Companies and founder Paul Testa said Crystal Clinic does not have enough space at its current site at 437 Portage Trail to accommodate the amount of physical therapy patients that are coming in. He said Crystal Clinic is remodeling that site and North Coast Orthopaedics from St. Thomas Hospital will move into the eight new offices being built in the building. The physical operation occurring at 437 Portage Trail will be relocated to the new building that will be constructed at 1625 Portage Trail.

Testa said Crystal Clinic is planning to primarily offer physical and occupational therapy services in the new building that will be constructed at 1625 Portage Trail. He added Crystal Clinic intends to open a quick care facility on the second new floor of the new structure. The plan is for construction to start in March or April and finish the work by February 2022, according to Testa.

"We're ready to go as soon as we get all the approvals," said Testa.

Colavecchio noted it is anticipated the project at 1625 Portage Trail will bring in 16 new jobs, generate about $850,000 in new payroll in the first year, and approximately $1.1 million and $1.5 million in the second and third years respectively. She added there have been "preliminary discussions" about granting a Community Reinvestment Area tax abatement for the project.

