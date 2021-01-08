Cuyahoga Falls students to return to hybrid learning plan Jan. 19

Staff report

All students in the Cuyahoga Falls City Schools District, including those in Special Education and Career Tech, will return to a hybrid learning plan on Tuesday, Jan. 19, according to a message Friday from Superintendent Dr. Todd NIchols. Students do not have classes on Monday, Jan. 18 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Students in the Black Tiger Remote Learning Academy will remain in their current format.

All students have been in an all-remote learning plan since Nov. 30 and will continue to do so through Jan. 15. Prior to Nov. 30, grades K-5 in the Falls had returned to five-day, in-person instruction on Nov. 16; middle and high school students remained on a hybrid plan.

Winter sports have resumed after being paused earlier in the season.

In his message to parents, Nichols said factors in the decision to go to the hybrid plan was due to seeing "COVID-19 holiday figures starting to spike ... A new, more contagious, COVID-19 strain revealing itself ... [and] The fact that vaccinations for the 1B group which includes K-12 staff will not be available until February at best."

"I truly want our students back in their classrooms, with their teachers, five days per week as fast as possible; however, for the reasons including those mentioned above, our buildings and staff are not equipped to do that yet even with the newest guidance on individuals who must be quarantined," he said. "The plan we embrace needs to have the best chance of sustainability."

Nichols acknowledged Gov. Mike DeWine’s request that schools must agree to return to some form of in-person learning by March 1 for staffs to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccinations.

"I know you were frustrated with the shifts we had during first semester – I was too," he noted in his message. "I understand that being fully remote allows for greater consistency, but it lacks the in-person setting that our students need and is required for vaccinations. Therefore, our plan needs to give our students the best chance to ultimately return to full-time, in-person learning in the near future."

Nichols asked families and students to "please continue to adhere to all current health guidelines in place as we work together to keep everyone safe."