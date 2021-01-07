Winners named in Cuyahoga Falls' holiday parking meter decoration contest

Staff report

CUYAHOGA FALLS — The city recently announced the winners of its first ever Parking Meters on Parade contest.

For the competition, businesses, community groups and residents were given the chance to put holiday decorations on a downtown parking meter. Decorations were installed on the meters during the week of Nov. 23 through 27, and were then photographed the following week. Community members could go online to vote for their favorites.

“Our local businesses, community leaders, and residents brought their top-notch creativity and generosity to our downtown by sponsoring and decorating our parking meters and I want to thank them for all of their hard work,” said Mayor Don Walters. “There has already been a lot of buzz from our participants about what they are already planning for next year and I fully expect that each of them will bring even bigger and better ideas in the years to come.”

Harps & Thistles Yarn & Gift Emporium, 129 Portage Trail, was the winner in three out of four categories: Best Decoration Overall; Best Decoration by a Downtown Business; and Best Decoration by a Business Citywide. Harps & Thistles' parking meter decoration was a knitted Grinch wearing a Santa hat while holding two gifts and a stocking.

The Cuyahoga Falls High School Art Club and National Art Honor Society was the winner in the fourth category, Best Decoration by a Family, Individual, Community Organization, or School Group. Their entry had a snow globe with a snowman inside it at the top of the meter and the pole was painted with red and white stripes, similar to a candy cane.

Here is a list of the first, second and third-place winners in each category:

Best Decoration Overall

• 1st Place: Harps & Thistles Yarn & Gift Emporium

• 2nd Place: The Workz

• 3rd Place: The Phillips Family

Best Decoration by a Downtown Business

• 1st Place: Harps & Thistles Yarn & Gift Emporium

• 2nd Place: The Workz

• 3rd Place: Reverie

Best Decoration by a Business Citywide

• 1st Place: Harps & Thistles Yarn & Gift Emporium

• 2nd Place: The Workz

• 3rd Place: Reliable Odds & Ends Handyman Services

Best Decoration by a Family, Individual, Community Organization, or School Group

• 1st Place: Cuyahoga Falls High School Art Club & National Art Honor Society

• 2nd Place: Kiwanis Club of Cuyahoga Falls

• 3rd Place: The Phillips Family