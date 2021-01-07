Hudson firefighters, EMS staff receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

HUDSON — The city's firefighters and EMS staff recently received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hudson City spokesperson Jody Roberts said all five of the city's full-time firefighters got the first dose of the vaccine. She added two of the four full-time EMS employees received the first shot, while two declined it.

"The city doesn’t require the vaccination," stated Roberts.

She added that police officers are not part of the state's Phase IA distribution of the vaccine.

"They are still waiting for their turn based on state protocol," said Roberts.

In a post on the city of Hudson's Facebook page, City Manager Jane Howington said while some of the city's first responders have received the first dose, "we have not yet had enough vaccines for the entire first group of employees."

She noted she hoped there would soon be a larger flow of the vaccine "so all our first responders and essential personnel are protected."

