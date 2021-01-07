Hudson Fire Department Association's 'Fill the Boot' campaign goes online

Kent Weeklies

HUDSON — The Hudson Fire Department Association's "Fill the Boot" fundraising campaign is occurring through an online platform.

The HFDA, which is a non-profit 501(c)(3) group of Hudson firefighters, typically funds a food drive and holiday needs, plus some services throughout the year. Due to COVID-19, firefighters and retirees did not collect money in-person in downtown as they were scheduled to do in November.

“With COVID we anticipate the need to be even higher and missing [the in-person collection] will make serving these needs difficult,” said volunteer firefighter Jeffrey Pellegrino, who is also the incoming president of HFDA.

Outgoing HFDA President Tony Vilt said although firefighters were unable to shake hands with donors and greet children this time around, he noted the group will be "there when the call comes, like we have since 1849."

For this virtual "Fill the Boot" campaign, HFDA is asking families and friends to visit http://hudsonfda.org to make donations. Receipts are available for tax purposes.

According to HFDA's website, the money collected by the organization is used for facilities, causes and events such as: Hudson Fire Museum; Emergency Services Hudson High School Scholarship; Hudson Community Service Association - Meals at Thanksgiving; St. Vincent DePaul (St. Mary's Chapter) - Giving Tree Program; Hudson Bandstand - Chairs on the Green; Screen on the Green; Battered Women's Shelter - Walk a Mile in Her Shoes; fire safety trailer; and recognition of service for Hudson Firefighters.