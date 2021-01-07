Eagle Scout project provides picnic areas in Munroe Falls Metro Park

Kent Weeklies

Andrew Greenwald's Eagle Scout project was in collaboration with Summit County Metro Parks.

Andrew started his project with the Summit County Metro Parks back in April. The Munroe Falls Metro Park Lake Area had a need for the two picnic areas by the Indian Spring Trail head. The wooded borders of each picnic area were rotted and needed replaced. Andrew and park officials worked together to plan what would need to be done.

"It was not an easy task," Andrew said, "but it was completed thanks to many Scouts and their parents, friends, Scoutmasters and park officials. I would like to especially thank my papa, Kent Mayor Jerry Fiala, a 1961 Eagle Scout, Kent Ohio; my grandfather, Gary Greenwald; and my parents, Gregory Greenwald and Valerie Fiala."

Andrew began Scouting in fourth grade under the leadership of Shaun Grayron, then-Cubmaster of Pack 3177 where Andrew earned the highest Cub award, the Arrow of Light.

In fifth grade, he became a Boy Scout in Troop 177 under then-Scoutmaster Vince Marchetti.

For the last few years, Shaun Grayson has been the Scoutmaster of Troop 177, where Andrew is the assistant senior patrol leader. Andrew earned his Order of Arrow in 2019.

His mom, Valerie Fiala, has been involved on various committees in the Cub pack and Boy Scouts along with both of her sons throughout the 10-year period.

The troop is chartered by the Holy Family Church in Stow

Andrew, 17, is a senior at Stow-Munroe Falls High School and active in StageCraft and the Culinary Program. He also biked the trails around Ohio with his friends. He hopes to be able to continue as an adult Scout within the troop.

"I have learned so much from so many people," Andrew said. "Some of my lessons during my Eagle Project and during my Scouting years. Some were hard ones to learn."