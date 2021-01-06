Tallmadge in-person learning resumes Monday

Tallmadge City Schools returned from winter break on Wednesday to remote learning, but will revert to its original model starting Monday, according to Superintendent Jeff Ferguson.

The district has been in a fully remote model since Dec. 7. Ferguson announced the change at that time after Summit County reached purple Level 4 designation on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System for COVID-19.

Starting Monday, Tallmadge kindergarteners through fifth-graders will return to daily in-person learning, and sixth- through 12th-graders will return to their blue/gold hybrid schedule.