Stow-Munroe Falls high school, middle school return to hybrid
Krista S. Kano
Akron Beacon Journal
Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools's middle and high school students will revert to the hybrid model on Monday, principals announced Wednesday.
Stow-Munroe Falls High School and Kimpton Middle School transitioned to fully remote learning on Dec. 9 after Summit County reached purple Level 4 designation on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System for COVID-19.
Students returned from winter break on Monday remotely.
Elementary students continued in the hybrid model during that time and will continue that way.