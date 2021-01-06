Stow-Munroe Falls high school, middle school return to hybrid

Krista S. Kano
Akron Beacon Journal
Stow-Munroe Falls School District is sending out surveys to obtain input about whether parents want students to return to five-days a week classes.

Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools's middle and high school students will revert to the hybrid model on Monday, principals announced Wednesday.

Stow-Munroe Falls High School and Kimpton Middle School transitioned to fully remote learning on Dec. 9 after Summit County reached purple Level 4 designation on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System for COVID-19. 

Students returned from winter break on Monday remotely.

Elementary students continued in the hybrid model during that time and will continue that way. 