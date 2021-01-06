Stow-Munroe Falls high school, middle school return to hybrid

Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools's middle and high school students will revert to the hybrid model on Monday, principals announced Wednesday.

Stow-Munroe Falls High School and Kimpton Middle School transitioned to fully remote learning on Dec. 9 after Summit County reached purple Level 4 designation on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System for COVID-19.

Students returned from winter break on Monday remotely.

Elementary students continued in the hybrid model during that time and will continue that way.