Return to school plan update may occur at Cuyahoga Falls board meeting

CUYAHOGA FALLS — There may be an update on the return to school plan during tonight's board of education meeting.

All students in the Cuyahoga Falls City School District are continuing to take classes in a fully virtual format in both the current week and next week.

Superintendent Dr. Todd Nichols said the final decision on what happens the week of Jan. 18 rests with him. He noted he will have a discussion this afternoon (Wednesday) with Summit County Public Health representatives and other area school superintendents "to help guide the decision."

Nichols added he will most likely discuss the return to school issue during his comments at tonight's board meeting.

The board of education's organizational meeting starts at 5:15 p.m. today, followed by the regular meeting at 6.

The meeting can be viewed on the district's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOdRoKw85aExhFpydGllWdA

Reporter Phil Keren can be reached at pkeren@thebeaconjournal.com, or on Twitter at @keren_phil.