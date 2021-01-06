Hudson city manager says she is feeling better after battling COVID-19

HUDSON — The city manager said she and her husband, as well as her mother — who lives in the same house — are all feeling better after each dealt with COVID-19 during the holidays.

"There are some lingering symptoms such as fatigue and a cough but we have been cleared of COVID by our doctors," said city manager Jane Howington on Tuesday.

Howington shared her family's experience with the coronavirus on the city of Hudson's Facebook page Monday.

"As I recover from COVID, I am overcome by the faith and compassion shown by many of my fellow Hudsonites," stated Howington in the social media post. She noted she appreciated the soup that was left on her front porch, email check-in messages and offers of assistance from the community.

"[Residents] were checking to be sure we all were getting along all right," said Howingtonin her post. "And, just as much of our Hudson community did, our city employees went out of their way to be supportive; not just to me but to each other as well."

Howington said she, her husband and mother all contracted the coronavirus through "community spread," and emphasized they had not come into recent contact with anyone at their workplaces who had COVID-19. Fatigue, headache, cough and congestion were the main symptoms that the three experienced, according to Howington. They have been quarantining at home but are now poised to begin working again.

Howington said her husband was cleared to go back to work on Monday.

"I am out of quarantine [Wednesday, Jan. 6] but out of respect for my fellow employees, will remain working remotely for the rest of the week," she said. "My mother will remain at home as she is a high risk due to her age and we don't need her getting another variant of this virus."

Howington said she wanted to publicize her family's experience with COVID-19 to "help reduce the stigma and to let people know anyone can get COVID…it can hit any of us."

