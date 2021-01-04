Winners of 2020 Outside Lighting Contest announced

Kent Weeklies

The winners of the Nordonia HIlls Chamber of Commerce's 2020 Outside Lighting Contest have been announced.

Winners are:

Best Commercial Property – High 5 Fingerprinting - 903 E. Aurora, Macedonia

Best Residential – Home of Henry Rogusz – 785 Nesbitt Road, Sagamore Hills

All winners can drop by Suburban Lash & Beauty, 901 E. Aurora, Macedonia, to pick up the prize basket.

To see all the entries, visit https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/edit?mid=1E9F7z2Ziz56OqTkzO0Stmvhubf-nq2pL&usp=sharing.