Proposals sought for new township safety building construction

NORTHFIELD CENTER – At their 2020 closeout meeting Dec. 28, township trustees approved temporary appropriations of $1.46 million for the first three months of 2021. That is the same figure as for 2020.

The first quarter numbers show $370,550 in the general fund, which is broken down as follows: Administrative, $208,200; buildings and grounds, $31,400; lighting, $8,000; parks and recreation, $8,500; zoning, $14,450; and highway maintenance and leaves, $100,000.

Other funds are broken down as follows: Police district, $309,000; fire/EMS, $273,750; motor vehicle license tax, $4,000; gasoline tax, $95,000; roads and bridges, $371,525; miscellaneous/inheritance tax/interest, $10,000; wheelchair lift/ADA, $1,000; ODNR recycling grant, $200; cash performance bond, $20,000; permission MVL tags, $5,000; and unclaimed funds, $3,062.

In other matters, trustees decided to send requests for proposals to five companies recommended by consultant, the Thrasher Group, to design and erect the new safety building at the site of the service garage/cold storage facility on Olde Eight Road.

The five firms are Infinity Construction (Warrensville Heights), Lakeland Management Systems (Painesville), Regency Construction Services (Brook Park), C.T. Taylor Construction (Hudson) and Shook Construction (Moraine).

It was noted the township received 12 requests for qualifications from firms interested in landing the contract for the project. Specs for the building have been completed, and trustees are expected to award the contract in a few weeks.

Trustees are looking to erect a building of about 10,053 square feet, with a full complement of administrative offices, recreation area, common area with kitchen equipment, two bays and sleeping quarters. The estimated cost is about $1.25 million.

Rich Reville was named chairman of the trustees, with Russ Mazzola as vice chairman. Trustee representatives to various departments are Reville, Macedonia fire, Northfield-Macedonia Cemetery and township zoning; Mazzola, Summit County sheriff and board of health; and Paul Buescher, township roads.

Trustees also approved the organizational resolution, which spells out various township operational policies. Categories include employee holidays, salaries and wages, health insurance, sick leave, mileage reimbursement rates, legal counsel and individuals who are on boards and commissions.

Helen Humphrys will continue to be the township administrator at a salary of $30,000, with Don Saunders as zoning inspector ($17.60 per hour), Rick Youel as service director/road superintendent ($30.31 per hour), Frank Buehner as road foreman ($24.69 per hour) and Judith Flauto as Town Hall secretary ($18.18 per hour).

Police protection will continue to be provided by the Summit County Sheriff’s Department and fire/EMS service by the Macedonia Fire Department.

Serving on the North Hills Water Board are Basil Lovano and John Campbell (through Dec. 31, 2021) and Daniel Schade (through Dec. 31, 2022). Lovano will serve on the Community Focus Consortium through Dec. 31, 2021.

Zoning commission members are Laura Filippi, Lisa DeLuca, Schade, Lovano and Campbell, while board of zoning appeals members are Richard Wolff, Verner Rudder, Don Christley, Diane Bielecki, Richard Patz and Marc Kaminicki (alternate).

The next regular trustees meeting will be Jan. 11.

