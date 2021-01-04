Nominations sought for Hudson Heritage's Preservation Awards

Kent Weeklies

Hudson Heritage Association is again honoring Hudson’s finest historic restoration and preservation projects.

HHA has opened nominations for the Hudson Heritage Association Preservation Awards, which recognize, honor and celebrate historic Hudson properties – including houses, commercial buildings, nonprofit organizations, publicly owned buildings and landscapes – that have been preserved or restored within the last five years.

“Hudson is home to hundreds of historic properties, many of them restored by devoted owners to their original beauty and character,” said Shelley Sedlacek, HHA board member and chair of the association’s Preservation Awards committee. “We believe it’s our job at Hudson Heritage to highlight and honor these projects for their commitment to Hudson’s unique historic streetscape.”

To be eligible, a restoration or preservation project must:

Be located within the city of Hudson.

Have been completed on or after May 1, 2015.

Involve a structure that’s at least 75 years old (built in 1945 or earlier).

Follow the U.S. Dept. of Interior’s Guidelines for Rehabilitation of Historic Structures.

Property owners are welcome to self-nominate. Individuals or groups nominating a project are asked to please notify the property owner. Deadline for nominations is Jan. 31.

The awards will be judged by an impartial panel of experts who will consider such factors as the historical accuracy of the project and the appropriateness of materials. Winners will be notified in early April.

Winners of previous HHA Preservation Awards range from million-dollar renovations at Western Reserve Academy to smaller-scale projects on single-family homes.

“These awards aren’t for only expensive, floor-to-ceiling preservation projects,” Sedlacek said. “We encourage people to nominate smaller projects too: a porch restoration, plasterwork, landscaping, restored windows, anything done to protect, preserve and highlight a property’s history.

“Owning a historic property in Hudson is a joy, but it’s also a responsibility,” she added. “Hudson Heritage Association is eager to honor and celebrate the projects that have embraced this responsibility to our town’s architectural history.”

For complete information about the awards, visit HudsonHeritage.org.

Founded in 1962, Hudson Heritage Association works to protect Hudson’s historic buildings, the village streetscape, and the city’s Western Reserve architectural aesthetic. HHA encourages the preservation of historic buildings by providing research, resources and education to homeowners who wish to maintain their historic homes. The association co-sponsors the city’s work with the Cleveland Restoration Society.

HHA also works with building owners to help them meet historic marker requirements and identifies those buildings with the HHA historic marker. The association shares and celebrates the history of Northeast Ohio by publishing books and newsletters, conducting workshops and field trips and hosting monthly meetings that feature local preservationists, historians and craftsmen.

For more information, visit www.HudsonHeritage.org or search “Hudson Heritage Association” on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.