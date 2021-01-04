Hudson Council will again discuss regulating short-term rental properties

HUDSON — City leaders will continue discussing the potential regulation of short-term residential rental properties during council's next workshop Jan. 12.

The administration is expected to speak with council that evening about a revised proposal for regulating these properties.

The city does not currently regulate short-term rentals such as Airbnbs and VRBOs. The idea of potentially regulating such properties became a discussion item after many residents voiced concerns about a party in October at a home on Windsor Road that was being used as a short-term rental.

City Solicitor Matt Vazzana on Dec. 8 presented a proposal to council that would regulate short-term rentals through the municipality's business regulations. Under this proposal, a short-term rental operator would have to apply for a permit from the community development director, but the public would not have input before the permit was issued.

Council members on Dec. 8 generally agreed the public should be allowed to comment before a short-term rental operation was set up. Vazzana said city staff could look at adding a public hearing step to the process. Public input could also occur if a short-term rental operator had to apply for a conditional use permit from the board of zoning and building appeals. Vazzana said a blended approach using business and zoning regulations is also a possibility.

These ideas and others are expected to be addressed at the Jan. 12 workshop.

With that follow-up discussion slated for Jan. 12, council on Dec. 15 postponed the third reading of legislation regulating short-term rentals until Jan. 19. Council also postponed action on legislation that would impose a six-month temporary moratorium on operating short-term residential real estate rentals (less than 30 days). This legislation will also next appear before council Jan. 19. Vazzana said the moratorium was proposed so administration members would have time to craft the regulations they're working on.

Council's workshop on Jan. 12 is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. and will occur in a virtual format. The meeting can be viewed at https://www.hudson.oh.us/116/Streaming-Video-Meetings.

